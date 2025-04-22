Ahaan Panday, Ananya’s cousin, steps into Bollywood with Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’

Mark your calendars: July 18, 2025, is going to be all about ‘Saiyaara’. And no, we’re not talking about the iconic song—this is the title of a fresh new love story that’s also the official Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin to Ananya Panday and one of the most talked-about newcomers in B-town right now.

Bringing together the storm of young talent and seasoned storytelling, ‘Saiyaara’ is being directed by none other than Mohit Suri—the man behind emotional musical blockbusters like ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Ek Villain’.

Advertisement

But that’s not all. This romantic saga also marks a landmark collaboration between Suri and production powerhouse Yash Raj Films (YRF), with the studio’s CEO Akshaye Widhani stepping in as producer for the very first time.

Advertisement

Starring opposite Ahaan Panday is fresh face Aneet Padda, adding to the film’s all-new, all-heart cast. The pairing is already generating buzz, and fans are curious to see what kind of chemistry this duo brings to the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

YRF made it official on their social handles, writing: “Yash Raj Films’ romantic film SAIYAARA, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is going to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide. Presented by Aditya Chopra, Directed by Mohit Suri & Produced by Akshaye Widhani, SAIYAARA is an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri together for the first time!”

So who is Ahaan Panday, and why is there so much hype around his launch?

If YRF’s branding him as their “Next Big Hero”’ wasn’t enough of a clue, Ahaan has been in serious prep mode behind the scenes.

He has spent over six years training within YRF’s system—yes, six years of grooming before stepping into the limelight.

“Ahaan completely floored Mohit with his dedication and screen presence. He was exactly the fresh energy Mohit was looking for—someone young, charismatic, and with real emotional depth,” said a trade insider with the media.

Before bagging the lead role in ‘Saiyaara’, Ahaan was no stranger to film sets. He previously worked as an Assistant Director on critically appreciated projects like ‘Mardaani 2’ and the web series ‘The Railway Men’, gaining firsthand experience behind the camera.