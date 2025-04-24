Dr Nene opens up on marriage with Madhuri Dixit: Imposter syndrome and fame

Marriage with a celebrity is not always like a fairy tale. It can often get overwhelming and intimidating if you are not from the industry. In a recent conversation, Dr Sriram Nene opened up about life after marriage with the Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. He acknowledged that often the attention he gets is overwhelming. The medical professional delved into playing the second fiddle to the ‘Devdas’ star and being the ‘lesser-half.’

In a candid conversation with Dr. Deepak Chopra on his YouTube channel, Dr. Sririam Nene opened up on life with Madhuri Dixit. He revealed that while he revels in her accomplishments, he has moments of imposter syndrome. “I’m the accidental yankee in King Arthur’s court, and the incidental tourist, if you will. My wife’s the famous one, I’m just here for the ride. But, other than the imposter syndrome that all of us face on the spectrum, it’s the power of one to make a difference in the lives of many. Don’t ever underestimate how powerful each of you is.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



Elaborating, he added, “The idea of using fame for other people’s benefit is what we were thinking about. I was at UCLA, I took care of a lot of celebrities. This was even before I was married. The only thing they wanted was anonymity. They only wanted to put their pants on one leg at a time, and not be addressed. Now I’m facing the opposite of that. Everyone wants a selfie with me. How do I deal with this? Honestly, I want to have a conversation with them, but it becomes challenging.”

Moreover, in a previous conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr. Nene reflected on the drawbacks of fame. “Sometimes, it gets me down… The hardest part for me, and I’ll be honest, I’ve never confessed this… My wife and I are independent, living beings. And yet, sometimes, they just see me as her lesser half. I joke about that because she’s certainly the better half; she’s the love of my life. Everyone I know should be given respect, top to bottom. There is no ‘sir’ in my house, in my office, or anywhere.”

Madhuri Dixit stepped away from films at the zenith of her career in 1999 following her marriage. After tying the knot with Dr Sriram Nene, she moved to Colorado, away from the glamorous tinsel town. The couple lived in Colorado for over a decade and had two sons, Arin and Ryan. Subsequently, the family returned to India in 2011 and Madhuri made her highly-awaited comeback.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra snaps at paps during hospital visit with expecting wife Kiara Advani