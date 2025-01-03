Ashutosh Rana amazed by Delhi Police’s library for students

Actor Ashutosh Rana on Wednesday visited the Delhi Police Library of Greater Kailash – 1 Police Station for underprivileged students and conveyed his surprise and admiration for the innovative idea of a library in a police station.

While talking about his visit, the actor Ashutosh Rana said, “This is the first experience of my life so far that I have not seen people filled with self-guilt in the police station, but I have seen students full of hope and joy.”

He appreciated the cops for encouraging education by starting a library in the police station. He said, ” If they are a vigilant watchdog, then this vigilant watchdog is also working to prepare vigilant people somewhere because I can’t even imagine that there will be a library in a police station.”

The actor continued, “Any police station will have girls taking skill development courses. Keeping my hopes and expectations in mind in a police station, I will not call them study chariots. Whenever I meet these children, I will call them, children engaged in spiritual practice because they are doing ‘sadhana’ in such a place which definitely works to cultivate the society somewhere.”

Ashutosh Rana also called for the adoption of the same initiative by other police stations and members of the society. “If our whole society starts doing, then we will be a bridge to the society and we will be there for the society as well.”

