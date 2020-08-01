Actor Amit Sadh feels blessed to be a part of the film, Shakuntala Devi, and is in complete awe of the project’s lead actress Vidya Balan. Vidya essays the role of Shakuntala in the movie.

“She is absolutely wonderful and I am thrilled to have been given a chance to work with her. You made this experience truly special @balanvidya. I have learned so much from you and continue to do so… Thank you for being you! You are amazing,” Amit wrote on Instagram.

The film is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Dev, a woman who is widely revered as the human-computer or her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film is helmed and co-written by Anu Menon.

Sadh took to social media to thank the audience for giving him love and for appreciating his other releases like “Breathe: Into the Shadows” and “Avrodh”.

“I feel blessed and really grateful to be a part of so many wonderful projects this month! Thank you to each one of you, for all the love that you have been showering on me. I hope you will continue to keep pushing me to do my best,” he added.