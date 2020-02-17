Taapsee is busy in gearing up for her next film Haseen Dilruba. The actress keeps on giving treat to her fans by sharing the glimpses from the sets of the film. As the shooting proceeds, the makers on Monday, revealed that Harshvardhan Rane will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee and Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film Haseen Dilruba.

Written by Manmarziyaan fame writer Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dilruba is a murder mystery.

“It’s definitely one of the most quirky films I have come across. It’s my first time working with Taapsee who is such a natural and delight in each take and Vikrant who has the most innocent eyes,” Harshvardhan said to a media agency.

In the film, he will be seen playing an adventures guy who gets entangled in a bloody love story.

“It’s an exciting coincidence that I play a rafter in the film which is one of my favourite adventure sports. I even go to Rishikesh every year to do the same,” Harshvardhan added.

Haseen Dilruba is being helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Besides Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee is also part of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza while Vikrant will be seen with Yami Gautam in a rom-com called Ginny Weds Sunny.

Haseen Dilruba is slated to release on 18 September 2020.