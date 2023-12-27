Happy birthday Salman Khan! Celebrate his journey through these top five films

As Bollywood’s beloved superstar Salman Khan turns 58 today, fans and the film fraternity alike are celebrating the charismatic actor’s birthday and illustrious career that spans over three decades. Known for his unique style, unmatched charisma, and unparalleled box office success, Salman Khan has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. On this special occasion, let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit Salman Khan’s top five timeless films that have etched their place in the hearts of millions.

1. “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” (2015):

Directed by Kabir Khan, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” is a heartwarming tale of compassion and humanity. Salman Khan’s portrayal of Pavan, a devout Hanuman devotee who embarks on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family, earned him critical acclaim. The film’s emotional depth and Salman’s endearing performance struck a chord with audiences worldwide, making it one of his most cherished works.

2. “Sultan” (2016):

In the sports drama “Sultan,” directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan embraced the role of Sultan Ali Khan, a wrestler who battles personal and professional challenges. The film not only showcased Salman’s physical transformation but also highlighted his acting prowess. “Sultan” became a massive box office success and earned Salman praise for his dedication to the role.

3. “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994):

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this family drama remains a classic in Indian cinema. Salman Khan played the charming Prem in a story that revolved around love, relationships, and familial bonds. “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” not only shattered box office records but also became a cultural phenomenon, earning Salman widespread acclaim for his role in the film.

4. “Dabangg” (2010):

Salman Khan’s portrayal of the fearless and witty Chulbul Pandey in “Dabangg” directed by Abhinav Kashyap became an iconic character in Indian cinema. The film’s success marked the beginning of the popular “Dabangg” franchise. This showcased Salman’s ability to effortlessly blend action, drama, and humor. The catchy dialogues and Salman’s charismatic screen presence made “Dabangg” a trendsetter.

5. “Karan Arjun” (1995):

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, “Karan Arjun” was a milestone in Salman Khan’s career. The film paired Salman with Shah Rukh Khan, and their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated. Salman’s performance as Karan, a reincarnated soul seeking revenge, added a layer of intensity to the film. “Karan Arjun” remains a cult classic with its potent mix of action, drama, and entertainment.

As Salman Khan adds another year to his illustrious journey, his fans eagerly await his upcoming projects. Admirers hope for more cinematic gems that will further cement his legacy in the annals of Indian cinema. Here’s wishing the eternal “Bhaijaan” Salman Khan a joyous birthday and continued success in all his future endeavors.

