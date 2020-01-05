Deepika Padukone has come a long way in Bollywood industry. The actress, who made her debut with Farah Khan’s flick Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan has been delivering stellar performances since then.

On Sunday, the actress is celebrating her 34th birthday and social media is flooded with wishes from fans. From pictures and videos to movie stills, fans are leaving no stones unturned to wish their favourite star.

Deepika celebrated her birthday on Saturday with the team of her upcoming film Chhapaak and the photos of the same are going viral.

On the occasion, we have come up with a treat for her loving fans. We bring to her admirers, some rare and unseen pictures of Deepika that are the epitome of cuteness.

May you always have clarity of thought & action…Happy #2020!🎉

cannot wait for these two munchkins!!!❤️ @divya_narayan4 @sneha_ramachander

post diwali celebrations…💤 #diwali

back to school…🎒 #Chhapaak

Happy Birthday Pappa…I Love You!❤️

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the film, Deepika will be seen playing the role of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey for the first time. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.