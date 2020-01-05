Deepika Padukone has come a long way in Bollywood industry. The actress, who made her debut with Farah Khan’s flick Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan has been delivering stellar performances since then.
On Sunday, the actress is celebrating her 34th birthday and social media is flooded with wishes from fans. From pictures and videos to movie stills, fans are leaving no stones unturned to wish their favourite star.
Deepika celebrated her birthday on Saturday with the team of her upcoming film Chhapaak and the photos of the same are going viral.
View this post on Instagram
To the woman who made us smile & cry with her incredible characters, The one who said it’s okay to feel different , the one who taught how to be a better human, Right now words like Inspiration & role model are very small terms to describe what you mean to us. Happy birthday!! @deepikapadukone ❤️ #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone . . . . . #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #shaleenanathani #deepika #ranveersingh #deepikapadukonekeralafc #gainlikes #gainfollowers #gainviews #bollywood #deepveer #meghnagulzar #vikrantmassey #kaproductions #Chhapaak #chhapaakpromotions
View this post on Instagram
Look at her smile😍❤️ #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone . . . . .#deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #shaleenanathani #deepika #ranveersingh #deepikapadukonekeralafc #gainlikes #gainfollowers #gainviews #bollywood #deepveer #meghnagulzar #vikrantmassey #kaproductions #Chhapaak #chhapaakpromotions
On the occasion, we have come up with a treat for her loving fans. We bring to her admirers, some rare and unseen pictures of Deepika that are the epitome of cuteness.
View this post on Instagram
May you always have clarity of thought & action…Happy #2020!🎉
View this post on Instagram
cannot wait for these two munchkins!!!❤️ @divya_narayan4 @sneha_ramachander
View this post on Instagram
This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall…& ate curd rice!!!😂😂😂 @divya_narayan4
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
to the kindest,purest,most gentle soul I’ve ever known….Happy Birthday Pappa!❤️
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the film, Deepika will be seen playing the role of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey for the first time. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.