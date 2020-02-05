Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 44th birthday today. On the occasion, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram handle to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband. Aish shared a series of pictures of herself with her one-love and daughter Aaradhya. In another post, she shared two pictures of herself along with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and gives a sneak-peek of Abhishek’s birthday party.

Sharing the same, Aish wrote, “HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS (sic).” In the photos, Aishwarya can be seen posing with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa🤗😘💝Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS 💕❤️✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:45pm PST

In the other set of pictures, which also featured Amitabh and Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday cake can be spotted. The special cake has 44 written on it. The cake also has a football made on it as Abhishek is a huge football enthusiast.

View this post on Instagram ✨🥰Always 💝✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:35pm PST

Going by the pictures, it seems the Bachchans had a party last night at their home.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan also took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of herself along with her little brother. The duo seems to be fighting for a bicycle. Sharing the monochrome print, Shweta wrote, “Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two (sic).”

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of a newborn Abhishek, clicked in the hospital. In the photo, Amitabh can be seen standing next to the cradle where Abhishek was placed. Amitabh’s mother Teji Bachchan can also be spotted in the black-and-white picture, along with a few nurses. The picture was taken after a few minutes of Abhishek’s birth.

The picture was shared by a Twitter user and retweeted by Amitabh. “Abhishek Bachchan born on Basant Panchami … Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan and Happy #BasantPanchami @SrBachchan,” the Twitter user had written.

On the work front, Abishek will be seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas. He was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.