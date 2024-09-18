Hansal Mehta hails Kareena’s role in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, celebrated for hits like ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scam 1992’, has teamed up with Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor for his latest venture, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. This collaboration has generated considerable buzz among movie enthusiasts, thanks in part to Kapoor’s intriguing new role in the film.

In a recent discussion with ANI, Mehta expressed his admiration for Kapoor, highlighting her performance as a significant departure from her previous roles. According to Mehta, working with Kapoor was an enriching experience, describing her as a “wonderful” actor with a remarkable combination of focus, instinct, and relaxation on set. He credited producer Ektaa R Kapoor for bringing her on board, noting that Kapoor’s enthusiasm for the project was evident even before their initial Zoom meeting.

Mehta shared, “Kareena joined us in 2020, and her positive energy was contagious. She brought a unique charm to her character, Sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra, navigating the emotional terrain of losing her young son. Her performance was both a pleasure to witness and a testament to her untapped potential.”

The film, which hit theaters on September 13, delves into the emotional journey of Sergeant Bhamra as she copes with profound grief while unraveling a murder mystery. Mehta, known for his ability to portray complex human experiences, found the story compelling for its exploration of grief and trauma against a suspenseful backdrop.

“The story resonated with me because it allowed me to dive into a character’s inner struggles while being driven by a murder mystery,” Mehta explained. This blend of personal loss and suspense added depth to the narrative, making it a standout project for the director.

Looking ahead, Hansal Mehta is gearing up for his next major project, a highly anticipated biopic on Mahatma Gandhi.