Kareena Kapoor talks about intense role in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to captivate audiences with her riveting performance in the upcoming film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her new role with the release of a character poster that hints at the intense and dramatic nature of her performance.

In the newly unveiled poster, Kareena adopts a serious and contemplative look, hinting at a role filled with suspense and intrigue. Her post on Instagram read, “Trailer out tomorrow… see you. #TheBuckinghamMurders Only in cinemas on 13th September.” This announcement has only heightened anticipation for the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on September 13.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The excitement for the film has been further amplified by the recent release of the first track from the movie, “Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya.” The song, composed by Bally Sagoo, features vocals by Vicky Marley and lyrics penned by Devshi Khanduri. It showcases the emotional depth and complexity of Kareena’s character, a detective who navigates through a web of secrets in a small town.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is the brainchild of a talented team, including writers Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, alongside notable figures like Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself, this film also marks Kareena’s debut as a producer.

According to Variety, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra, portrayed by Kareena, a detective who is grappling with personal loss while investigating the murder of a young child in Buckinghamshire. As she delves deeper into the case, she uncovers a series of dark secrets, turning nearly everyone in the quaint town into a suspect.

Kareena has shared in interviews that her role in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ draws inspiration from Kate Winslet’s character in the acclaimed series ‘Mare of Easttown’. “I’ve always admired Mare of Easttown, and when Hansal Mehta approached me with this role, I knew it was exactly what I wanted to do,” Kareena revealed. The influence of Winslet’s portrayal is evident in Kareena’s commitment to bringing a nuanced and compelling detective to the screen.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, all contributing to the rich tapestry of the story.

In addition to ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Kareena is set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s much-anticipated film ‘Daayra’ and Rohit Shetty’s high-octane sequel, ‘Singham Again’. This latest entry in the popular ‘Singham’ franchise will see her share the screen with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, promising an action-packed continuation of the series.