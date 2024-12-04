Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja calls family feud with Krushna Abhishek ‘TOXIC’

Recently, on the Great Indian Kapil show, veteran star Govinda and television personality Krushna Abhishek buried the hatchet, bringing their seven-year-long feud to an end. During the show, the actor also revealed the reason behind the long-standing rift. The actor revealed that he and his wife Sunita were upset over a joke Krushna made on television. The matter escalated after Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah had rough a rough exchange with Sunita publicly. During the episode, Govinda took a moment to reveal the reason behind the fallout and the duo finally made a truce. Since then, their patch-up has been making headlines. However, in a recent interview, Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja called the fallout ‘toxic’ and claimed that the issue became ‘masala’ for viewers.



During her conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Tina talked about the rift between her family and Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah. When asked about the rift, she said that likes to keep herself away from the toxic issue. “It’s kind of toxic, I wouldn’t lie, and I’ve said that to Arti (Arti Singh) as well. I always try to keep myself away from it. And to be very honest, I am very happy in my life. I don’t talk about all these things, and I think now it’s a thing of the past. I don’t want to talk about it again and again or give it a new story, and all of that—it’s not necessary. Things are good, decent, and respectful.”

When probed about it further, she said “I don’t really look at things that way. I just know one thing: I met my cousins, and everything was good, respectful, decent, and fine. Everyone is supposed to be in a good, happy space. They are busy in their own world, and I am busy with my own stuff.” Tina added that she refrains from talking about family issues in public which ends up becoming ‘masala’ for spectators. While talking about it, she was cautious not to delve deep into it as it would add fuel to the fire.

During the episode, the duo grooved together to Govinda’s iconic song ‘Filmon Ke Saare Hero.’ The celebratory dance received loud applause from the audience. They marked their reunion with a warm hug, as Krushna affectionately called Govinda “Mama number 1.” In a light-hearted response, Govinda jokingly asked if Krushna was trying to butter him up with the title.

Meanwhile, Govinda made the appearance following his hospitalisation in October. The actor accidentally shot himself with a gun but is doing fine now. Apart from Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday also appeared in the episode.