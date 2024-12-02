Govinda reveals the reason behind his years-long rift with Krushna Abhishek

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s feud is not hidden from the public eye. Seven years ago, the duo had a major public fallout. Recently, in Kapil Sharma’s show, the veteran actor finally opened up about the reason behind their rift. The actor revealed that he and his wife Sunita were upset over a joke Krushna made on television. The matter escalated after Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah had rough a rough exchange with Sunita publicly. During the episode, Govinda took a moment to reveal the reason behind the fallout and the duo finally buried the hatchet.

He said, “It’s funny that jiski wajah tha iska. (Because of whom we fought), ab main sach keh deta hoon. (Now let me tell you the truth). One day, I was very angry with him. I asked, ‘What are these dialogues they make him write?’ My wife, Sunita said, ‘The whole film industry does this. Don’t say anything to Krushna. He is making money and let him do his work. Kisi ke liye aap stoppage nahi kijiye, kisi se wrong mat kijiye (Don’t stop someone, don’t do something wrong).’ So, I would like to say about her, ‘You say sorry to her, she loves you.” To this, Krushna replied, “Yes, yes, I love her too. If there’s any such (sour) feeling then I am sorry, I love you very, very much.”

Govinda’s elaboration on the issue came after Krushna said he was on a ‘vanvaas’ concerning Govinda and it has finally come to an end. “For the first time, I broke character but I would like to say one thing — Today is one of the most special day, one of the most memorable day. My seven years of Vanvaas ended today by sharing the stage with my uncle. I think this is one of the best moments. Everyone was hoping for it too.”

Moreover, the actor added, “I would like to say to all, in my house, after my mom, we are among those lucky ones where my older sister was like my mom. Krushna is the son of that mother. I believe I am the one who has been very lucky, who could serve all, aur usme, meri taraf se tumhare liye koi vanvaas nahi tha. (There was no exile on you from my end). Ye bad luck ho jaata hai aur upar waala jo karta hai, kabhi kisi ke saath galat nahi karta hai. (Bad luck happens, but god never does wrong with anyone).”

The episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show also featured Shaki Kapoor and Chunky Panday along with Govinda.