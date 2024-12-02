Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan has some advice for married men

Abhishek Bachchan is revelling in the success of his latest film ‘I Want to Talk.’ Amid the appreciation and his divorce rumours from Aishwarya Rai, the actor recently appeared at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024. Abhishek presented the award to his first co-star from ‘Refugee,’ Kareena Kapoor. During the event, Abhishek had a light-hearted chat with the host and shared indispensable marriage advice. Filmfare shared the clip on their Instagram, and since the video has caught users’ attention. The timing of the advice amidst swirling divorce rumours has piqued fans’ curiosities.

During the studded evening, the host asked Abhishek how he manages to deliver top-notch performances every time. “Ek chota sa sawaal hai aapse, aap itne badhiya performance dete hai ke critics sawaal nahi utha paate. Kaise kar lete hai aap yeh? (I want to ask you how you silence critics through your performance. How could you manage to do that?)” Abhishek replied, “It is very simple. It has nothing to do with us. We do what the directors tell us to do. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aa jaate hai. (Do your job and go home).” The conversation took a turn when the host compared Abhishek’s tips to that of following one’s wife’s instructions. Abhishek quipped, “Haan. All married men have to do that…do as your wife says.”

Interestingly the advice comes when the couple is already making headlines over their speculated divorce. The rumours stirred after the two arrived separately at a high-profile wedding in Mumbai. Later, Abhishek Bachchan liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the fire. The post talked about the idea of “Why love stops being easy.”

Moreover, members of the Bachchan family were missing from the pictures shared by the ‘Dhoom 2’ actress from the celebration of her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday. The speculations further found footing after no member of the Bachchan household wished the B-town diva on her birthday.

While there has been no open quashing of the rumours, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to rebuff them. He penned, “I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me. Speculations are speculations. They are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice, and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society. But untruths… or selected question-marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform… but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem. The question mark…?”