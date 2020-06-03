Amidst lockdown, everyone is at home, spending most of their time with the family. Bhumi Pednekar is also in home quarantine and keeps on giving glimpses of her lockdown routine. Recently, in Filmfare’s latest video series Filmfare Lockdown Conversations, the actress opened up on her quarantine routine.

Talking about how the quarantine has brought a change in her life, Bhumi said, “I feel that this break has come with a very large cost for many. But personally, I did require a break because I have been actively working for the past four years. I have been spending time with my sister and mother and it made me realise that there is nothing above the safety of your loved ones. I am also reading and studying a lot. I am reading my old history books and I am also learning programming because the world of computers is alien to me. I have also been studying about climate change because that’s something very close to my heart. I have also become a baker. One day I wanted to eat banana bread, but my mother and sister didn’t cook for me. So, I had to enter the kitchen and bake it myself. For the first time in so many years I am not following any diet. I am doing intermittent fasting, but I am eating everything like roti, rice and just about everything. My first meal of the day is 2.30 pm and last is at 8.30 pm and I work out every morning on an empty stomach. So, I am chilling a lot. It’s all good.”

The actress also revealed about the quality time she is spending with her family under lockdown, her stereotype-breaking films, and why she has not been in a long-term relationship lately. On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She will also star in Durgavati as well as in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.