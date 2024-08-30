Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra revisit cricket fun on National Sports Day

On National Sports Day, celebrated annually on August 29 to honor hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, actor Sidharth Malhotra took a trip down memory lane with a special Instagram post with Fawad Khan highlighting his deep-rooted passion for cricket.

Sharing a mix of throwback photos and videos, Sidharth offered fans a glimpse into his cricketing past. The visuals showcase him batting against a picturesque mountain backdrop, capturing the essence of his love for the game. Among the highlights was a playful video featuring Sidharth and his former co-star Fawad Khan engaged in an on-set cricket match, adding a light-hearted touch to the celebration.

In his post, Sidharth reflected on how sports have been an integral part of his life, stating, “From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life—whether it was basketball, club-level rugby, football, or gully cricket. They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix! #NationalSportsDay #Throwback.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The actor’s nostalgic post resonated with many, including Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who responded with heart-eye emojis. Fans also took to the comments, with one user expressing hope that Sidharth might appear in a biopic about cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh, whose extraordinary career and personal battles will soon come out on screen. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka, aims to capture Singh’s inspiring journey from cricket stardom to his off-field challenges.

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series ‘Indian Police Force’ on Prime Video, where he starred alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film ‘Yodha,’ with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which garnered positive reviews and showcased Sidharth’s commendable performance.