‘Housefull 5’ trailer promises a chaotic and murderous voyage

The trailer of the highly anticipated comedy voyage, ‘Housefull 5’ is finally OUT! Following a tantalising teaser and chartbusting tracks like ‘Laal Pari’ and ‘Dil-E-Nadaan,’ the makers have dropped the trailer on May 27. Meanwhile, the laughter ride filled with mayhem is going to hit theatres on June 6.

The trailer opens with Nana Patekar’s voiceover, providing viewers with context for the madness that follows. A tycoon is celebrating his 100th birthday on a cruise and has announced the heir of his 69 million pounds as Jolly. Setting the chaos in motion- Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, all claim to be Jolly. A series of mishaps takes place, and the tycoon is murdered. Spiked drinks make everyone forget their memories, and the three Jollies become prime suspects. Enter the cop duo of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff to find the real culprit. The teaser is brimming with hilarious moments, promising a voyage filled with madness, mayhem, and murder.

For ‘Housefull 5,’ steering the ship is Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. Joining them are Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Chitrangada Singh. Moreover, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir are also on board.

Sajid Khan directed the first film of the ‘Housefull series,’ which released in 2010. Two years later, the film’s sequel hit theatres. Subsequently, Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji helmed the third title, which made its way in 2016. Following this, ‘Housefull 4’ released in 2019, leaving fans to wait for the next feature. Now, Tarun Mansukhani is at the helm for ‘Housefull 5’ with Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolling the title.

