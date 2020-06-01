Amid lockdown, Laxmmi Bomb actor Akshay Kumar has fallen prey to fake news. However, he took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and slammed reports claiming that the actor has booked a charter flight for his sister Alka Bhatia and her kids.

Akshay tweeted, “This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!(sic).”

For the unversed, a report is making rounds on the internet quoting a source who claimed Akshay booked a whole passenger flight and converted it into a chartered flight, for his sister to fly from Mumbai to Delhi in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The report further stated that the flight had only four crew members taking care of them.

Akshay, in his tweet, cleared that he is planning to take a legal step against this. “Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!” read his remaining tweet.

The 52-year old actor seemed to be very disappointed and angry at the same time after hearing this fake news.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently in home quarantine and spending most of the time with her family. Recently, he stepped out for an awareness campaign shoot with filmmaker R. Balki after taking all the necessary precautions.