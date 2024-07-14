3 heavily armed terrorists killed in J&K

At least three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists were killed on Sunday afternoon as the Indian Army foiled an Infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran Sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A defence spokesman said that weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the spot.

The operation is going on.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X; “03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores. The operation is continuing.”