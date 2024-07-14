Ancient Uma Bhagwati temple reopened in Kashmir after 34 years

The ancient Uma Bhagwati temple in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district was reopened after 34 years on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai threw open the temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati for the devotees at Brariangan in Shangus Tehsil of Anantnag.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, officers from the district administration and office bearers of Uma Bhagwati Asthapan Trust.

During the re-opening ceremony, the idol of goddess Uma, brought from Rajasthan was placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Union Minister, while addressing the gathering of devotees, expressed confidence that a large number of devotees shall visit the temple on its re-opening.

He said that the government’s commitment towards a developed J&K and the UTs own syncretic culture shall go a long way to develop J&K into a prosperous and peaceful region.

Notably, Uma Bhagwati temple at Brariangan is an ancient shrine where before the outbreak of terrorism devotees used to come in large numbers from different parts of J&K to pay obeisance to the goddess.

The temple is situated amidst five springs including “Brahma Kund, Vishnu Kund, Rudhra Kund and Shiv Shakti Kund.”