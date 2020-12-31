Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam on Wednesday shared holiday vibes from Goa. In a set fo new Instagram photos, Elli is seen at a little wayside shop.

She is casually dressed for atrek about town, in T-shirt, denim shorts with suspenders and sneakers.

Elli let the images do the talking, and captioned them only with hashtags: “#india #goa #vibes #exploring #flow #love #light #nature #yinyang #chaos #peace #one #balance #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly.”

Earlier on Wednesday, she posted a picture indulged in artwork, along with a little boy.

“Spending time with Children and allowing your inner child to create and play too is a must needed and lovable moment #beyou #doyou #goyou #live #love#laught #play #create #thankyou #goa #art #trip #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly,” she wrote with the image.

The actress will soon be seen in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year.