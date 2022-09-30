Elli AvrRam and Dhanush’s much-awaited film, Naane Varuven has been released and left the audience spellbound. The movie has been extremely well received by the audience and fans alike with all of them showering their love, praise, and best wishes for the actor duo.

It is interesting to know that this movie marks Elli’s Tamil debut and she fearlessly yet effortlessly essayed her role and nailed her character of a mute woman just as expected.

It is interesting to know that Elli learned sign language right from the very first day itself and this definitely shows how she can mold herself into any character she is required to portray. What’s more? Critics and fans alike have been stumped by how the actress has emoted and acted throughout the film merely with her expressions and eyes which surely is a difficult feat to achieve!

Dhanush and Elli’s chemistry has also been spoken about in this film which is certain from the glimpses we have seen in the past. After her, drastically different roles in movies like Malang the stunning and versatile actress has surely succeeded in making the right impression with this film and one can only expect her to climb higher and beyond when it comes to her exquisite and carefully selected choice of roles.

She has much to celebrate as she is all set to essay varied roles in her projects this year from a mute woman in Naane Varuven to a vivacious character in the Amitabh Bachchan film Goodbye.

Speaking on the response she has received for Naane Varuven, Elli says “it’s surreal to get such a response in my debut film. I was so nervous wondering whether the audience would accept me in a drastically different role and I really tried my best to do justice to sign language.

It was great fun shooting with Dhanush and he really is a talented actor just like they all say! I can’t wait to venture into the south film industry further with some exciting roles !”