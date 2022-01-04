Due to the outbreak of Omicron, the premiere of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj has been postponed

In response to Omicron and the steep rise in Covid cases in India, Akshay Kumar’s next film, ‘Prithviraj,’ has been postponed until February.

A source said: “When you have a sure shot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can’t gamble with such a huge product. ‘Prithviraj’ will massively aid in bringing people back to the theaters and it can’t be released at a time when it won’t fulfill this purpose. Business-wise too it doesn’t make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box office”.

“It’s a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge Omicron and the Covid-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film.”

Due to the surge in cases, strict regulations have been put in place across India, and some markets, such as New Delhi, have even closed their cinemas.

“YRF was waiting till the last minute to see if the situation in India and overseas improves but the pace with which Coronavirus cases are accelerating, it forced their hand to hold on to the biggest title.”

The source added: “Everyone is looking at ‘Prithviraj’ to take the box-office by storm and set some new milestones in the post-pandemic era and YRF is committed to this belief. They will put this project out when it can set the box-office on fire.”

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World, will also make her debut in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s ‘Prithviraj’.

(With inputs from IANS)