Ibrahim Ali Khan vs Prithviraj: Sarzameen trailer is out now

What could possibly happen when the enemy is your own blood? The trailer for Sarzameen is finally here, and it delivers a gripping first look. Featuring a star-studded ensemble of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Kajol, the film promises a powerful emotional story set against the backdrop of a tense, high-stakes patriotic thriller. This isn’t your typical “nation vs enemy” narrative storyline, it goes much deeper—it’s a story of fractured bloodlines, torn loyalties.

The trailer opens with a heavy voiceover from Prithviraj’s character: “Kuch ghaav aise hote hain… woh tab tak nahi bharte, jab tak unki yaad nahi mit jaati.”

(“Some wounds never heal… until their memories fade.”)

Ibrahim Ali Khan, stepping into his second film after Nadaaniyan, makes a striking impression—bloodied, bruised, and bearded. His intense new look has attracted considerable attention across social media platforms, marking a significant departure from his previous on-screen appearance as seen in Nadaaniyaan. As Harman, he plays a young man spiraling into conflict, standing against everything his father

And just when the tension peaks, we see Ibrahim’s character silently raising a gun, aiming it at his own father.

The trailer has captured the attention of viewers with its intense narrative.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is set to premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on July 25.