In a recent development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s mother has raised eyebrows when she said that her death might not be a case of suicide. According to reports, Disha fell to her death from the 14th floor of a high-rise building on June 8. It is being alleged that her death might be connected to Sushant’s alleged suicide on June 14.

In a conversation with Times Now, Disha’s mother said that the family did not suspect anyone and that it could have been an accident. “No, we don’t suspect anyone,” she said. When asked if it was a clear case of suicide, she said, “We don’t know if it was suicide. It could be an accident too.”

Meanwhile, a police official told PTI that the Malvani Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Disha’s case and are investigating the death. There are various reports appearing on social media, newspapers and TV channels about her death. The police are trying to get more information in the case and want to verify those reports, he said. The police have also requested people to come forward if they have any information or evidence related to the case.

Talking about Sushant’s case, on Wednesday, the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the actor’s death.

The young actor, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.