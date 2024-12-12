Dharmendra remembers ‘loving brother’ Dilip Kumar on 102nd birth anniversary

Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy King’, Dilip Kumar, continues to be celebrated as an iconic figure in Indian cinema, even decades after his passing, and on his 102nd birth anniversary, veteran actor Dharmendra paid a heartfelt tribute to his cherished friend and “loving brother,” sharing a nostalgic photo on social media.

In the black-and-white snapshot, Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar are seen embracing warmly, capturing a moment of genuine camaraderie.

Accompanying the photo, Dharmendra wrote, “Dalip saheb, Happy Birthday to you. I miss you, my loving brother. You are the Best.” The post resonated deeply with fans, serving as a poignant reminder of the bond between these two stalwarts of Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar’s widow, veteran actress Saira Banu, also commemorated the occasion with an emotional tribute. Reflecting on their enduring love and companionship, Saira shared a touching video montage of personal memories with her late husband.

In a heartfelt post, she described how Dilip Kumar’s presence transformed her life, writing, “Some people enter your life to stay, becoming a part of you in every way. Dilip Sahib was that for me—our thoughts, our being, became one.”

Dilip Kumar, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 98, left an unparalleled legacy in Indian cinema. Over his five-decade-long career, he starred in nearly 60 films, portraying an array of complex characters that showcased his remarkable versatility.

From tragic roles in ‘Devdas’ and ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ to lighter performances in films like ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, his contributions shaped the very fabric of Bollywood.

Beyond his extraordinary acting talent, Dilip Kumar was admired for the dignity and grace he exuded both on and off the screen. His influence extends far beyond his era, continuing to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers.