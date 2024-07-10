Deepika Padukone reflects on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ success amidst pregnancy

Deepika Padukone, glowing with the success of her latest film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, shared her heartfelt reaction to the overwhelming response the movie has received since its release.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the expectant actress posted a video capturing the emotional aftermath of the film’s screening. The clip features her husband, Ranveer Singh, visibly stunned and at a loss for words after experiencing Nag Ashwin’s visionary direction.

“It’s really surreal to watch a movie where her character is pregnant, and she is pregnant in real life, it’s like (puts hand on head in disbelief) what’s going on?” Ranveer expressed in the video.

In the midst of the excitement, Deepika chimed in with her own candid emotions, saying, “I’m not sure how to feel right now. I’m just feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the reactions.”

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has captured hearts since its premiere, receiving accolades from fans and industry insiders alike. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the futuristic film draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures, transporting viewers to a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, with cameo appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

Looking ahead, Ranveer Singh is set to headline Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming project ‘Don 3’ in the coming months, further cementing his status as a powerhouse performer in Bollywood.

The success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ not only underscores Deepika Padukone’s versatility as an actress but also solidifies her place in the pantheon of Indian cinema’s most celebrated talents. As the film continues to make waves, fans eagerly anticipate what’s next for this dynamic couple both on screen and off.