Deepak Tijori Reveals How Shah Rukh Replaced Him in Baazigar

In a surprising revelation, actor Deepak Tijori recently shared his experience of losing out on a major opportunity in Bollywood. Tijori disclosed that he had originally pitched the idea for the 1993 thriller “Baazigar” to directors Abbas-Mustan, who later replaced him by the emerging superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on his early days in the Hindi film industry, Tijori expressed how he gained valuable insights into the industry’s workings, emphasizing the cutthroat competition and the unexpected turns of fate. According to Tijori, the genesis of “Baazigar” traces back to his suggestion of the Hollywood movie “A Kiss Before Dying” to the directorial duo Abbas-Mustan.

Recalling the informal nature of film pitches at that time, Tijori explained, “Back then, this is how it used to function, there was no concept of copyright, studios system had not come into play. So, most films took inspiration from Hollywood films.” He further narrated how he presented the idea to the directorial pair, outlining his envisioned villainous role and proposing other actors for different parts, to which they initially agreed.

However, the trajectory of events took an unexpected turn with the success of films like “Khiladi” and “Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar,” catapulting Tijori’s career. It was during this time that he discovered Abbas-Mustan’s parallel discussions with Venus for “Baazigar” and the subsequent casting of Shah Rukh Khan as the lead.

Tijori, in disbelief, confronted Shah Rukh about the situation, only to confirm that the offer had indeed been extended to the burgeoning star. The directors, citing career commitments, expressed their inability to alter the casting, leaving Tijori in a lurch.

Recalling the episode, Deepak Tijori revealed, “If we back out now, it will be a question on our career. They said they will collaborate with me on some other film.” However, this promise remained unfulfilled, and Tijori learned the hard way that such assurances in the industry often ring hollow.

In retrospect, Tijori concluded, “Back then, I didn’t know that ‘We will work together’ never really happens. We say it for the sake of it.” His revelation sheds light on the intricate dynamics and the unpredictable nature of Bollywood, where opportunities can slip away in the blink of an eye.