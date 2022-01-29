‘Dance With Me’ captures Salman Khan’s love of dancing

‘Dance With Me’, Salman Khan’s latest song, combines his love of singing and dancing.

A ‘Dance With Me’ video compiled clips of Salman shaking a leg with members of his family, his colleagues, and fans and was sung and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid. Salman danced with various celebrities throughout his journey in the music video montage. Some of the leading stars in this group are Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Iulia Vantur, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu Deva, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, among others.

Salman posted the song’s announcement on his Instagram handle, and fans immediately responded with praise.

“My favorite,” a social media user wrote.

“Love you Salman sir,” another added.

His previous hits include ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Pyaar Karona’, ‘Tere Bina’, and ‘Bhai Bhai’.

(With inputs from ANI)