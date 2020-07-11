The pandemic has taken everyone under its sway. With each passing day, the situation seems to be getting worse. With the highest number of cases, Maharashtra has been on the top of the list. And while the state government is making every possible effort to fight this pandemic, it doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. In fact, our B-town has also been facing the brunt of this outbreak. According to the latest development, veteran actress Rekha’s security guard tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TOI, her bungalow which is situated at Bandstand area of Bandra, Mumbai, which is named as Sea Springs has been sealed by BMC. According to reports, there are always two security guards who guard her house. One of them tested COVID-19 positive just a few days ago and is under treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai. It has also put out an official notice outside the building declaring it a containment zone.

As per reports, the officials have also sanitized the entire bungalow. However, there’s no official word regarding the same from Rekha or the spokesperson.

Earlier, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s staff had also tested positive for the deadly virus and were isolated from the rest of the household immediately.