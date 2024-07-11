Sonakshi Sinha shares wedding video ft Rekha, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha has shared a glimpse into her recent wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, capturing hearts with a star-studded video on Instagram. The couple, who exchanged vows in a private civil ceremony on June 23, showcased their joyous celebration through a series of endearing moments.

The video, unveiled by Sonakshi herself, opens with the couple’s arrival, warmly greeting the paparazzi and posing for photographs. Among the cherished scenes are interactions with family members such as her father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha, and brother Kush Sinha.

What truly made the occasion sparkle were the appearances of Bollywood icons like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Rekha, who added their warmth and congratulations to the festivities. Anil Kapoor and Sonakshi recreated the iconic “My Name Is Lakhan” dance step, while Salman Khan shared a heartfelt embrace with the bride. A touching moment ensued when Rekha became emotional, to which Sonakshi tenderly responded, “Rona mat (Don’t cry).”

The celebration continued with lively dance performances to Bollywood hits like ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,’ ‘Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi,’ ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya,’ and ‘Dhadhang Dhang,’ creating an atmosphere of joy and nostalgia.

Following their intimate ceremony, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a lavish reception at Bastian, attended by a constellation of stars including Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur and veteran actress Saira Banu.

The couple’s journey to marriage began seven years ago, marked by love and steadfast commitment. Sonakshi shared her happiness on Instagram, reminiscing about their journey and expressing gratitude for the blessings that led them to this milestone.

In addition to her personal bliss, Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Kakuda,’ directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 12, promising yet another dimension to her eventful year.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding not only brought them closer but also united a constellation of Bollywood stars in celebration of their love.