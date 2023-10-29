Rekha touches Shatrughan Sinha’s feet, Internet asks ‘aren’t they the same age?’

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and actress Rekha, who has worked together in films such as ‘Jaani Dushman’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Muqabla’ and others, recently had a reunion at a lavish party in Mumbai.

A video shared by a paparazzi account shows Rekha, 69, touching Shatrughan’s feet before giving the 77-year-old actor a hug. Rekha then went on to greet his wife Poonam Sinha with a hug. They were also accompanied by their daughter Sonakshi Sinha.

As they all came together, Shatrughan posed with his arm around Rekha.

Advertisement

The actress touching the feet of the actor left netizens perplexed as one of them wrote in the comment section: “Aren’t they almost the same age?”

Another wrote: “Rekha ji respect button.”

Others heaped praise on Rekha as she looked elegant in the golden and green silk saree. She also wore a mangtika, traditional earrings and bangles. “Ufff Rekha ji is looking simply the most beautiful,” wrote a fan. “Rekha ji … absolutely gorgeous,” commented another. While some also trolled Rekha for the gesture, a fan wrote in the comments section “Khamosh.”

Other stars from the Hindi film fraternity like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol and Farah Khan also attended the party of Leslie Timmins and Saachi Nayak.