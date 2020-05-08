Actress Sonakshi Sinha is campaigning to raise PPE kits for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic because she feels it is unfortunate that hospitals are facing a shortage of these kits.
“Our doctors, nurses, and all the health care professionals are putting their lives in danger to protect us and take care of all the patients. I don’t think there is anything nobler than putting your life at risk to save others,” Sonakshi said.
“Unfortunately, hospitals are facing a shortage of PPE kits which is putting the lives of all our medical staff at risk. Through this campaign, I am urging all my fans to come forward and donate PPE kits generously which will be directly reaching the hospitals that require them. It is the need of the hour and I hope we all can come together and fight this war,” she added.
“Sonakshi said she will be recognising the support of donors, and will be sending personal thank you message to every donor who has contributed between 25-100 kits on her Facebook. She will send a special video message to the donor who has donated between 100-200 PPE kits and the ones who have donated more than 200 kits will get a chance to do a video call with her.”
For the effort, Sonakshi has collaborated with Manish Mundra of Dhrishyam Films, Atul Kasbekar and the celebrity shout out network Tring.