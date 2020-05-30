Actor Kiran Kumar, who was diagnosed with novel Coronavirus, is now doing fine after testing negative for the third time earlier this week. Days after, he opened up on his encounter with the deadly virus and urged people to maintain social distancing from patients and not boycott them.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Kiran said, “Mr Corona is out my system”. He added, “Social distancing is necessary to beat coronavirus, not social boycotting. It’s not a crime if someone tests positive for COVID-19. Haan corona ko chhupana jurm hai and it’s also wrong to behave badly with those who are going out of their way and working to provide essential services. If a neighbour is infected and in self-isolation, you should stand by them. Imagine the plight of senior citizens who live alone, just in case they have to self-isolate, how will they manage?”

He also urged people to share food in disposable packaging for patients. “At some point in the future, things will get better, and the person who you stand by today will always have gratitude and love for you. We have to fight coronavirus with positivity and compassion,” he added.

He further advised people to stay safe and added, ”Coronavirus is here to stay. Ab ilaaj nahi hai toh iski dehshat bahut hai and hence, people are scared. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Be careful and make sure you don’t transmit Mr Corona to somebody else. I was in self-isolation for 14 days and even now, after testing negative, I am very careful. Just because of a few symptoms, you don’t need to rush to a hospital because we are running short of beds, ventilators and healthcare workers.” He also asked people to avoid rushing to hospitals as it may result in shortage of beds in hospitals for the needy, adding that we need to think “what is best for our country and be more compassionate”.

Earlier, he shared that he was doing his own work during self-quarantine and asked his wife to buy disposable utensils for him to eat in. His food would be prepared and kept on the staircase. He had to pick it up himself, eat and dispose of the plates, ensuring zero contact.