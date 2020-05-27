Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who had revealed his coronavirus diagnosis last week, on Wednesday announced that he has now tested negative for Covid-19. The actor said his third coronavirus test has come negative, but his family is still under isolation.

“My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life’s smaller pleasures,” Kumar said in a statement.

The 74-year-old actor earlier told PTI that he had visited a hospital for a routine medical check-up on May 14, where the Covid-19 test was mandatory. While he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he remained “asymptomatic”, Kumar had said.

The actor had then self quarantined, living on the third floor of his house while his family members stayed on the second floor.

Kumar, whose films credits include Vishwatma, Patthar Ke Phool, Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, also thanked the doctors and support staff at the hospital for their service. “The amazing doctors at Hinduja Khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyone’s vitamin intake…

“For being by our side in these challenging times, I’d like to say a loud and resonating thank you to all our support staff,” he added. Kumar is the son of late veteran actor Jeevan.