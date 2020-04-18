After his daughters Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani, Producer Karim Morani, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, tested negative for the novel Coronavirus and is back at his house after getting discharged from the hospital.

Karim, who has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale, said his last two test results for the coronavirus were negative, reported PTI.

“To my friends and family with god’s grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job,” Morani said in a statement here.

The producer, however, will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure, he added.

“I will now quarantine as required in my room only for a further 14 days . It’s a big relief to be back home thank you all for your prayers. God bless you stay safe” he added.

Actress Zoa Morani also confirmed the news via her Instagram handle.

On April 6, Morani’s two daughters Zoa and Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19 and two days later Morani tested positive for the first time. Both Shaza and Zoa, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at different hospitals, were discharged on April 13 after testing negative for coronavirus.

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March. Before them, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19 and has recovered now.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s updated figures, the total number of cases in India has reached 14,378 of which 11,906 are active cases. The death toll has climbed to 480.