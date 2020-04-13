The Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s daughters, Shaza and Zoa, have been tested negative for COVID-19, and finally discharged from hospital. While Shaza had a travel history from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March.

Both the sisters were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals since April 7.

Zoa said she tested negative twice and is happy to be back home.

“I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I’m so grateful, God is great,” Zoa told PTI

The actor thanked the government for doing a ‘commendable job’ and keeping a track of everyone’s health and safety.

“Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Lets help them,” she added.

Zoa also took to her official Instagram handle to share an emotional post as she bid goodbye to the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, Shaza has also announced the news of her homecoming via Instagram handle. She posted a series of pictures of a letter written by her. Alongside the emotional post, she wrote, “So happy to be home. I wrote this letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember (sic).”

Both the sisters will be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Their father Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under medical care.