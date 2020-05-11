Actress Zoa Morani, who was tested positive for novel Coronavirus, recovered from the disease and has now donated her blood plasma to help other COVID-19 patients.

The actress, who was quarantined and kept under medication in April, also urged other Coronavirus survivors to come forward and donate their plasma.

The actress on Saturday took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. “Donated my blood today for the Plasma therapy trials at Nair hospital. It was fascinating! Always a silver lining I suppose. The team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just in case of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe (sic),” she wrote.

The actress further thanked the doctors for taking care of her and hoped patients benefit from the donation.

“All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others COVID patients recover! I hope this works #IndiaFightsCorona. They even gave me a certificate and Rs 500. Won’t lie, I felt super cool today,” she added.

For the unversed, Zoa, along with her sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani had tested positive for coronavirus in April. All three were discharged from the hospital after testing negative last month.