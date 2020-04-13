The Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to slow down its pace. With every passing day, the COVID-19 cases are increasing globally as well as in India. There have been a few cases in Bollywood alone. Singer Kanika Kapoor is the first B-Town star to have contracted COVID-19. After her, Producer Karim Morani and her two daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for the same.

Now, Varun Dhawan has revealed his relative in the US has contracted the virus. During a talk with Zao on Instagram over the weekend, Varun revealed the heartbreaking news.

The actor, in conversation with his childhood friend, informed followers about the case. Although he did not indulge in details about the health condition, he urged fans to take the situation seriously. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said, urging everyone to stay inside and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

In a conversation with Varun Dhawan, Zoa revealed she was experiencing ‘very mild fever’ around March 20. As days passed, she contracted a cough followed by breathlessness and a headache. Zoa, along with her father and producer Karim Morani and sister Shaza, tested positive for Coronavirus and sought treatment immediately. On Sunday, Zoa and her sister were discharged from the hospital.

On the work front, Varun was scheduled to appear in Coolie No 1 next month. The actor was filling Govinda’s shoes in the remake directed by David Dhawan. The actor is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake.