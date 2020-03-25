Everyone is making efforts to combat the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has taken the entire planet in its sway. Considering India, everyone is doing the possible task to get rid of the deadly virus and control its spread. Along with the Central government, the state governments are also making everything to stop COVID-19.

Considering Maharashtra, which has recorded the highest number of cases, the state government has taken some steps to combat the disease.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 41-year-old’s appreciation post came minutes after Thackeray announced a statewide curfew in a bid to combat the deadly virus. He wrote, “The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray [email protected] & the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded.”

The proactive steps taken to tackle the corona pandemic by Our CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji @OfficeofUT & the Govt of Maharashtra should be applauded and as citizens its our duty to follow the following order & help win this fight. https://t.co/TNDLB0Thqz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 23, 2020

Deshmukh said that “as citizens, it is our duty to follow the following order and help win this fight.”

Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said the government is sealing district borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the districts which are not affected by it. Maharashtra has over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the state has reported three deaths.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 rose over 500 with 10 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.