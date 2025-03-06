CM Fadnavis applauds ‘Chhaava’: “History did injustice to Sambhaji Maharaj”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a special screening of ‘Chhaava’ in Mumbai, where he praised the film for shedding light on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

After watching the ‘Chhaava’ historical drama, CM Fadnavis commended the makers for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj’s lesser-known contributions to the forefront.

“Many people in India have come to know more about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj through ‘Chhaava’. He was not only a brave warrior but also a scholar who mastered 11 languages and contributed as a poet and writer. The film has done justice to his legacy,” he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that historical narratives had often overlooked Sambhaji Maharaj’s intellect and sacrifice. “History hasn’t always been fair to him. This film highlights his bravery, intelligence, and unwavering dedication to Swarajya after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ is based on Shivaji Sawant’s acclaimed Marathi novel ‘Chhava’. Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.

The film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan. Songs like “Jaane Tu” and “Aaya Re Toofan” have already captured audiences’ attention ahead of its release.

The special screening of the movie also saw several political leaders and dignitaries in attendance. CM Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the film’s cast and crew, calling ‘Chhaava’ a remarkable tribute to one of Maharashtra’s greatest historical figures.