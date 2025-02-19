Divya Dutta talks about ‘Chhaava’ and her love for versatile roles

Divya Dutta recently opened up about her journey, her approach to choosing roles, and her experience working on her latest film, ‘Chhaava’.

In a conversation with ANI, she shared her thoughts on working with director Laxman Utekar for the second time. Their first collaboration was in the 2022 film ‘Nazar Andaaz’, a lighthearted story that was very different from ‘Chhaava’.

Advertisement

When Utekar approached her for the role of a Maratha queen, she was initially unsure. However, his confidence in her convinced her to take it on.

Advertisement

“Laxman sir called me for ‘Chhaava’ and asked me to play a Maratha queen. At first, I wondered how it would look on me, but he reassured me, saying, ‘Yes, absolutely, it will look very good.’ And it did,” she recalled.

Stepping onto the set in full costume, Dutta felt transported into another era. The palace, the grandeur, and the detailed set design helped her completely immerse herself in the role. The experience was magical for her, making the character even more special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

When it comes to choosing her projects, Dutta follows her instincts. She believes actors can tell right away whether a role is right for them. Over the years, she has turned down several big films simply because they did not feel like the right fit.

“The best compliment I get from the audience is when they say, ‘We know you’ll do something different.’ That’s what drives me to make choices that keep me away from being typecast,” she said.

Her recent film ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’ is an example of this philosophy. The character was not something most people expected her to play, but it turned out to be a role that left a lasting impact. She considers herself fortunate to keep receiving opportunities that challenge her and showcase her range.

As someone who thrives on variety, Dutta enjoys projects that allow her to transform for every role. She recently finished an OTT series where she had a lead role written specifically for her. She is also part of a biopic on Shukla Bandyopadhyay, a remarkable woman from Kolkata, and has wrapped up a film with Manoj Bajpayee.

“It feels wonderful to work in a way that allows me to explore different looks and characters with each new role,” she said.

Reflecting on the evolving role of women in cinema, Dutta acknowledged the shift in storytelling. While the industry has long been male-dominated, she sees a clear change in the way female characters are written and portrayed.

“Women are an integral part of movies. Yes, it’s a male-dominated industry, but things are changing. Now, a female lead is not just someone who appears in a song or two. She has her own story arc, her identity, and her presence. I think a project is incomplete if you don’t have the female counterpart as a strong one,” she said.

She credits both the audience and filmmakers for this shift. Writers and directors are now crafting complex, meaningful roles for women, and viewers are responding positively. The rise of OTT platforms has further contributed to this, providing a space for unique and layered female characters.

Looking ahead, Dutta is busy with several projects. She is currently filming a couple’s story with Jimmy Shergill in Nainital and is excited about the variety of roles coming her way.

“Every time I look in the mirror, I see a different face, and that’s what keeps it fun,” she said.