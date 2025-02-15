Rashmika Mandanna shares her journey of transforming into Maharani Yesubai for ‘Chhaava’

As Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal starrer “Chhaava” reached the theatre on February 14, 2025, the ‘Goodbye’ actress penned a heartfelt note on her journey of transforming into Maharani Yesubai.

Rashmika Mandanna shared about how she bagged her role in “Chhaava”. Taking to her social media she wrote, “Maharani Yesubai…I am a better writer than a speaker, so here goes. I had watched the film called Mimi and I loved the film so much that I wanted to invite Laxman sir for the screening of my film Goodbye and so I messaged him and that’s when the journey began Cz sir immediately asked me if he could call me and we spoke and he was telling me he wanted to meet me for his next film.. and I thought he was just being nice, but the meeting actually did happen, and it made me so so so happy that it did happen.. I truly thank the universe for this.”

She added, “I didn’t know what the story was. I didn’t know why they came to me, I didn’t know how they even saw me as the maharani. I didn’t even know what was happening.. when I actually heard the narration I was confused, shocked but also so grateful, overwhelmed and so so so happy that I didn’t know how to react because I didn’t know how we were going to achieve this.”

Rashmika Mandanna also shared her experience of playing a Maharani on screen, “A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries. And then the maharani came in all her glory. She is fierce – she is powerful – she is graceful – she is a true queen. Her love is the love I truly relate to – it’s so pure so divine and so respectful and so true that Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words.”

Showing her admiration for director Laxman Utekar, the ‘Animal’ actress wrote, “Laxman sir (@laxman.utekar)- I adore you so much. And I have never said this to you before, but you truly are THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON I’VE EVER MET. I truly feel really blessed to have met you and known you. I don’t speak much because I am too shy to have conversations, but I mean every word.”