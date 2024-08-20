‘Chhaava’ teaser: Vicky Kaushal unleashes battle as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

The buzz is palpable as Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated film, ‘Chhaava’, takes a giant leap forward with the release of its teaser. Revealed on Monday, the teaser offers a riveting glimpse into the historical drama that is set to showcase Vicky Kaushal in an electrifying role.

In the ‘Chhaava’ teaser, Vicky Kaushal brings to life the formidable Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Indian warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The short clip is a whirlwind of intensity, featuring Vicky in full battle gear, valiantly charging into combat. His performance is underscored by a stirring voiceover, in which he declares, “Chhatrapati Shivaji ko sher kehte hain, aur sher ke bacche ko Chhaava,” emphasizing the valor and legacy of his character.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ promises to be a dramatic portrayal of historical valor and heroism. The film’s production has clearly been a labor of love and dedication, as Vicky Kaushal shared in an Instagram post back in May 2024, just after completing the shoot. His post reflected on the journey with a mix of gratitude and excitement, humorously noting that the final shot was accompanied by a downpour from the rain Gods. He expressed his deep appreciation for the experience, stating, “There’s so much I wish to say… but all I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love, and contentment is that… IT’S A WRAP!!!”

Rashmika Mandanna, who also stars in the film, took to social media to share her thoughts after the shoot wrapped. She commended director Laxman Utekar for his remarkable ability to manage a massive production team of around 1500 people with such grace. Rashmika expressed awe at how the director envisioned her as Yesubai, a role she found deeply moving. She also praised Vicky Kaushal, referring to him as “Maharaj,” and spoke fondly of their time working together, despite playful banter on set. “You are just tooooo warm and kind,” she wrote, “It’s been such a pleasure working with you.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ is slated for release on December 6, 2024. With its compelling teaser and enthusiastic endorsements from its stars, anticipation for the film is already reaching a fever pitch. Fans and history enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting to see Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna bring this epic story to life on the big screen.