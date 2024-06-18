‘Chandu Champion’ shines in first Monday, amasses 30.12 cr in 4 days

The newly released film “Chandu Champion,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, is creating quite a buzz at the box office. With its inspiring tale of resilience and determination, the film has struck a chord with audiences, resulting in a strong financial performance.

“Chandu Champion” hit theaters last Friday and opened to an impressive 5.40 crore. The film’s popularity surged over the weekend, with a significant 45% increase in collections on Saturday, reaching 7.70 crore. By Sunday, the momentum had doubled, with a remarkable 100% growth, bringing in 11.01 crore. This upward trend continued into Monday, which saw the film earning 6.01 crore, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and glowing reviews.

Over the first four days, “Chandu Champion” has garnered a total of 30.12 crore, making it one of the most successful releases in the post-pandemic era. This remarkable performance underscores the film’s engaging story and the dynamic collaboration between Nadiadwala and Khan.

The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, debuted on June 14, 2024. Kabir Khan first announced the project in July 2022, and it officially kicked off with a motion poster reveal on July 4, 2023. Kartik Aaryan, in his second collaboration with Nadiadwala after “Satyaprem Ki Katha” (2023), stars as the lead. Aaryan underwent a dramatic transformation for the role, reducing his body fat percentage from 39% to an impressive 7% over 14 months.

“Chandu Champion” tells the extraordinary story of a man who refuses to give up, and its success at the box office reflects the film’s powerful narrative. With its strong start and growing popularity, the movie is expected to have a long and successful run in theaters, continuing to captivate audiences with its inspiring message.

As “Chandu Champion” continues to draw crowds and win hearts, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the dedication of its creators. The film’s early success suggests that it will remain a significant presence in cinemas for weeks to come, solidifying its place as a standout release of 2024.