‘Chandu Champion’ sees explosive first day of advance ticket sales

‘Chandu Champion’, the much-anticipated film of the year produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is already making waves even before hitting theaters. The buzz around the film reached a new high with an unprecedented announcement on the Burj Khalifa, marking a historic first for any movie. This unique publicity stunt has clearly paid off, as the response to the film’s advance ticket sales has been nothing short of spectacular.

On the first day of advance booking, ‘Chandu Champion’ sold over 3,550 tickets across major theater chains in India. Specifically, PVR and Inox theaters reported combined sales of more than 2,800 tickets, while Cinepolis sold an additional 750 tickets. By 5 pm on Sunday, these impressive numbers were recorded, signaling a strong start for the film.

Industry insiders are optimistic about the film’s prospects. With the current pace of sales, ‘Chandu Champion’ is likely to sell between 75,000 to 100,000 tickets across national chains by its release date on June 14, 2024. Such figures would guarantee a significant opening, potentially reaching double-digit crores in box office collections.

The film’s success hinges not just on its pre-release marketing but also on the quality of the content. Positive reviews could further boost ticket sales, ensuring ‘Chandu Champion’ becomes one of the standout hits of the year.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The anticipation surrounding this film suggests it will leave a lasting impact on viewers around the world, cementing its place in the annals of cinematic history.

As the countdown to its release continues, fans and critics alike are eager to see if ‘Chandu Champion’ lives up to its burgeoning hype.