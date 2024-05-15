‘Chandu Champion’ poster: Kartik Aaryan unveils intense wrestler avatar

Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, recently took to social media to unveil the much-anticipated first poster of his upcoming film, ‘Chandu Champion’. The poster, which showcases Kartik in an unprecedented role as a wrestler donning a traditional ‘langot’, immediately captivated fans’ attention.

In the poster, Kartik exudes raw determination as he runs amidst a backdrop of mud, portraying the resilience and grit of his character. The reveal sparked a flurry of excitement among fans and industry peers alike, with reactions pouring in expressing awe and anticipation for the film’s release.

But the journey to this transformation wasn’t easy. Kartik dedicated months to preparing for the role, undergoing a rigorous physical and linguistic transformation. Not only did he sculpt his physique to fit the part, but he also delved deep into mastering the nuances of the Marathi dialect, a testament to his commitment to authenticity.

Adding to the excitement, Kartik shared a playful video featuring his furry companion, Katori, inadvertently wreaking havoc on the Chandu Champion poster, adding a touch of humor to the promotional campaign.

Directed by the acclaimed Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to narrate the inspiring real-life story of a resilient athlete, with Kartik stepping into the shoes of the titular character. Scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, the film coincides with Eid-al-Adha, marking another festive treat for Kartik’s fans.

In addition to ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik is currently juggling multiple projects, including the eagerly awaited ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, a horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, set to hit theaters this Diwali. Furthermore, audiences can look forward to seeing Kartik in diverse roles in upcoming projects like ‘Captain India’ directed by Hansal Mehta and ‘Aashiqui 3’ helmed by Anurag Basu.

With his versatile performances and dedication to his craft, Kartik Aaryan continues to solidify his position as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next cinematic endeavors.