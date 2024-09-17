Chal Kudiye: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh’s anthem celebrates women’s strength

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh have something new to celebrate with the release of their latest track, ‘Chal Kudiye.’ This inspiring anthem, featured in the upcoming film ‘Jigra’, is already making waves and capturing hearts.

The song, a celebration of women’s strength and resilience, is a collaboration between singer-actors Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.

Written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh, ‘Chal Kudiye’ is delivered with passion and charisma by its performers. The music video showcases Diljit in a striking all-white outfit, while Alia sports a black T-shirt with the word ‘ghar’ (home) emblazoned on it, symbolizing the personal and emotional connections that drive the narrative.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of the song’s release, posting a clip of the music video and announcing, ‘#ChalKudiye OUT NOW! #Jigra in cinemas, 11th October.’ This vibrant new track is just a taste of what’s to come in the film, which will hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

Directed by Vasan Bala and co-written with Debashish Irengbam, ‘Jigra’ is an action thriller that follows the intense journey of Satya, a young woman who has faced a harrowing childhood. With her last remaining family member—her brother—imprisoned and tortured abroad, Satya must summon extraordinary courage and skills to rescue him and bring him home safely.

The film promises a gripping narrative and compelling performances from Bhatt and Vedang Raina, who plays the lead role alongside her.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra under the banners of Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, ‘Jigra’ was first announced in September 2023.

Principal photography began in October 2023 and took place across Mumbai and Singapore, with shooting wrapping up in February 2024. In addition to Bhatt and Raina, the film’s cast later expanded to include Aditya Nanda and Sobhita Dhulipala.