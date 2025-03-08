Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD and anxiety

Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about her life and its struggles. After revealing her ADHD and anxiety diagnosis, the actress recently got candid about it. Looking at things in retrospect, she revealed how she discovered it and worked towards managing it. Alia revealed how her mental health started physically manifesting and she started forgetting the most basic things. In a recent conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, Alia opened up about the issues.

Talking about the diagnosis, Alia Bhatt said, “I was recently clinically diagnosed with it (anxiety). I had a proper backing for me to not just say I am just having an anxious day, it’s not just that. ADHD and anxiety. And I actually sought it out only because I was actually finding it very hard. My body was heating up at social gatherings and I was physically responding to it. I was also finding it hard to focus on certain things. My focus was going in and out.”

Advertisement

She continued saying that initially, she used to think that she was an amazing multi-tasker. However, it started taking a toll on her and she started forgetting things. “So, I did a test, professional test, not like some random personality test or something, over three days. And I was diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety.”

Advertisement

The ‘Bramhastra’ actress added, “It gave me information so whenever there’s a lack of information is when I get most thrown off. The minute I was aware of these things, it’s actually made dealing much simpler.” Alia revealed that she has chosen to not rely on medication. “I am not on any medication or anything. Although I can be, but I chose not to. And I am just actively working on it to help get through it. And I think I manage pretty well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)



Talking about motherhood, Alia revealed that she grew more anxious about her mental health after she welcomed her daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress did not want to forget things about her daughter. “The need for getting in more in order came after being a mum. Because I was like I don’t want to forget anything related to my daughter. I think that was my big fear.”

Also Read: ‘Nadaaniyan’ review: a melting pot of Gen-Z rom-com tropes that tastes bland

Looking at her diagnosis, she expressed relief in knowing about what was actually going on with her. It gave her clarity and information about how to deal with the situation. “There’s a lot of noise and chatter in your brain and you feel like ‘is it just my brain? Or is it just something that is happening to me today?’ The minute you find an answer to it, you feel it was not just something I was making up for myself. It’s comforting to know that you had an inclination that something was holding you back from going about your day in a specific way. Now there is an answer to it.”

On the work front, Alia’s last project was ‘Jigra.’ Currently, she is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War.’ In the film, Alia stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.