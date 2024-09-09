‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala apologizes to ‘Stree 2’ fans; Here’s why

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra’ has been making headlines with its gripping teaser. The 2-minute, 46-second-long teaser captivated fans by offering glimpses of the intriguing tale of a brother and sister. As Alia picks up a weapon to protect her brother, she stands fearless, ready to face whatever comes her way. The teaser has since sent fans into a frenzy as they await the film’s release. Moreover, the trailer has also attracted praise from Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor. However, as ‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala thanked the ‘Stree 2’ star for her appreciation, he also took the opportunity to apologize to her.

On Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and reposted the teaser of ‘Jigra,’ which was jointly shared by Alia and Vedang Raina. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ye toh theatre mein bhai ke sath dekhna hai (Have to watch this in the theatre with my brother) (emotional face and red heart emojis),” and then tagged her actor-brother Siddhanth Kapoor. She also added, “Kya kamaal ladki hai (what a wonderful girl) @aliaabhatt Kya amazing trailer hai (what an amazing trailer) @vasanbala.” Shraddha also made sure to add the hashtag ‘Jigra.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vasan Bala (@vasanbala)

Following Shraddha Kapoor’s story lauding the snippet of the movie, ‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala re-shared it on his Instagram handle. Thanking Shraddha, he wrote, “Thank you Shraddha, hope you and Siddhanth enjoy the film too. And unrelated but I’ll take this opportunity to address – sorry to your fans. Bhool chuk maaf (bow down, scared, teary-eyed, and fingers crossed emojis).” Moreover, Alia also reposted Shraddha’s appreciation post on her handle and penned, “Hahaha thank you, my blockbuster Stree.”

Vasan Bala’s apology comes after the filmmaker forgot to add Shraddha’s name in his appreciation post for Amar Kaushik’s blockbuster ‘Stree 2.’ In his Instagram Stories, Vasan gave a huge shoutout to the film’s team for their remarkable success, mentioning key team members, including actors Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. He also praised the film’s director Amar Kaushik, producer Dinesh Vijan, and writer Niren Bhatt. However, he omitted Shraddha from his post. Following this, the actor’s fans criticized Vasan, especially amid the ongoing ‘credit wars’ debate on the internet. While many supported Shraddha’s recognition for the film’s success, others criticized the situation.

Meanwhile, ‘Jigra’ was announced last September with an announcement video. The film will hit theatres on October 11. It is a co-production of Alia Bhatt’s Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions.