Tamannaah Bhatia, who enjoys a huge fan base in South and Bollywood, is celebrating her 30th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, celebs and fans are all over the social media, wishing the actress a happy birthday. Celebrities including Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Agarwal also took some time out and wished the star.

Sharing a photo of Tamannah, director Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day @tamannaahspeaks (sic).”

Many more happy returns of the day @tamannaahspeaks 😊😊🎂🎉🤗.. https://t.co/o1LLzL3oyc — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) December 21, 2019

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo collage of Tamannaah and wrote, “#hbdtamannaah this ones for you and your fans have a fabulous one (sic).”

#hbdtamannaah this ones for you and your fans ❤️ have a fabulous one! pic.twitter.com/GG0RDfsRw5 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 20, 2019

Samantha Akkineni also shared a collage and wrote, “#HBDTamannaah Happy birthday gorgeous Tam .. Wishing you everything that your heart desires .. you are a shining example of hard work and dedication . God bless (sic).”

#HBDTamannaah Happy birthday gorgeous Tam💓 .. Wishing you everything that your heart desires .. you are a shining example of hard work and dedication . God bless 🤗🦄 pic.twitter.com/jKDeSSvOBM — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2019

Film reviewer Kaushik LM wrote, “Here’s a nice @tamannaahspeaks B’day CDP by @DineshSSMBcult #HappyBirthdayTamannaah #HBDTamannaah (sic).”

Meanwhile, fans also wished the actress in their own style.

One Twitter user wrote, “Wishing milky beauty @tamannaahspeaks a very Happy Birthday Can’t wait to see you with superstar @urstrulyMahesh in #SarileruNeekevvaru #HappyBirthdayTamannaah #Tamannaah #HBDTamannaah (sic).”